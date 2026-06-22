Bitcoin's Been Holding Steady of Late. Is It a Good Buy While It's Around $60,000?

Key Points

Bitcoin only briefly fell below the $60,000 mark earlier this month.

If the Clarity Act passes this summer, that could be a huge catalyst for the digital currency.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

The excitement in crypto has been cooling down this year, significantly, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling by around 27% thus far in 2026. There is, however, reason for some cautious optimism around the leading cryptocurrency. It is, after all, still the largest digital currency by market cap, at around $1.3 trillion, and thus stands to benefit the most from crypto-related developments.

While it has struggled this year, it has also been showing signs of stability recently. Plus, there could be a catalyst around the corner. Is now a good time to load up on Bitcoin?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Bitcoin's been holding strong above $60,000

In early June, Bitcoin's price briefly fell below $60,000, only to end up rallying higher. Staying above that level is an encouraging sign for crypto investors that there may be some strong support at around $60,000. The cryptocurrency has been steady and even rallying a bit since then, trading at more than $64,000 on Monday.

There could also be a positive catalyst coming soon for not only Bitcoin but the broader crypto market as a whole, and that's the potential passing of the Clarity Act. It could get passed as early as this summer, as it has already reached the Senate floor. The Clarity Act is seen as a crucial bill for crypto, as it would create a framework for regulating digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Added regulation helps lend legitimacy to the industry, and that could, in turn, lead to more investment, particularly from larger institutional investors.

Is now a good time to buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin has been holding fairly steady of late, but that doesn't mean that it's become a safer investment. Its valuation remains highly speculative and may be appropriate only for investors with a high tolerance for risk.

If the Clarity Act is delayed, it could trigger a fresh wave of bearishness that sends the cryptocurrency down further. Predicting what will happen with respect to government reform can be next to impossible, and if an investment's value depends heavily on it, that may be a sign that your best option is to simply wait.

Bitcoin may be remaining above $60,000 for now, but that doesn't mean it's bottomed out. It's a risky asset to be holding in your portfolio. And even if you do want exposure for the sake of diversification, you may only want to allocate a small percentage (e.g., less than 5%) of your portfolio to it to ensure your overall risk isn't too high.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.