BitcoinPoint, Cashzone Allow Users to Sell Bitcoin Using 16K ATMs Across UK

Bitcoin holders will now be able to sell their bitcoin from 16,000 Cashzone automated teller machines (ATMs) across the U.K. under an agreement reached with London-based cryptocurrency company BitcoinPoint.

Under terms of the agreement, after registering, Cashzone users will be able to enter an amount to be withdrawn on the BitcoinPoint website and scan a QR code. Users would then get an SMS message with a pin code to be entered at a Coinzone ATM.

BitcoinPoint CEO Benoit Marzouk said there is a demand for the ATMs as registering on a cryptocurrency exchange can be complex for non-tech savvy people, adding that the scarce availability of bitcoin ATMs made the accessibility of bitcoin problematic.

