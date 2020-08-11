Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoiners Launch Cryptocurrency Relief Fund Following Beirut Explosion

Contributor
Leigh Cuen CoinDesk
Published
The Beirut port following an Aug. 4 explosion that rocked the city. (Mehr News Agency/Creative Commons)

Bitcoiners have quickly mobilized to raise relief funds following an explosion that wreaked havoc in Beirut last week. The campaign comes as the Lebanese banking system remains in crisis.

  • A group of Lebanese expats in Europe organized the Crypto Disaster Relief For Beirut Explosion fund, spreading the word on Instagram.
  • The siteâs tagline: âEmbracing Cryptocurrency services to bypass Lebanonâs corrupted financial system.â
  • This requires manual liquidity, with the help of over-the-counter traders on the ground, to fund local nonprofits like Beit el Baraka and Baytna Baytak, which are both helping people displaced by the blast to find food and shelter.
  • Palestinian professor and author Saifedean Ammous, who lived in Lebanon for many years, is also fundraising for Beit el Baraka, plus the Lebanese Red Cross. He has raised several thousand dollars worth of bitcoin so far.
  • The nonprofit Kilna Ya3ne Kilna (which means âAll for Allâ) is also crowdfunding with bitcoin for relief efforts, delivering food and hygiene kits to families in need.

Read more: How Bitcoin Fits Into Lebanonâs Banking Crisis

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular