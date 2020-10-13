Bitcoiners Have Trillions and Trillions of Reasons to Ignore US Election
The outcome of next monthÃ¢ÂÂs U.S. presidential electionÃÂ may not matter much forÃÂ bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ price: Economic stimulus in the trillions of dollars is likely no matter who wins, bolstering the largest cryptocurrencyÃ¢ÂÂs appeal as a hedge against inflation.ÃÂ
President Donald Trump over the past week hasÃÂ reversed his oppositionÃÂ to a new government-spending bill following AprilÃ¢ÂÂs $2 trillion coronavirus-aid package. HeÃÂ signaled his eagerness to strike a dealÃÂ with leaders of the opposition Democratic party, who have proposed aÃÂ $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. According to Axios, he told senior lawmakers in his own Republican party that he wants Ã¢ÂÂa big deal.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ
If Trump wins in November, heÃ¢ÂÂs likely to continue supporting stimulus spendingÃÂ or easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, given his four-yearÃÂ track record of jawboning the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates whenever signs of weakness appear, while boasting about U.S. jobs growth and stock-market increases. He also could push for a new round of tax cuts.ÃÂ
TrumpÃ¢ÂÂs Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has already rolled out his own $5.4 trillion agenda that includes increased budget allocations for education, housing, health care, paid leave and fixing crumbling infrastructure, according to theÃÂ Wall Street Journal. The Biden campaign has pledged to cancel a substantial portion of AmericansÃ¢ÂÂÃÂ $1.5 trillion in federal student debt.ÃÂ ÃÂ
SuchÃÂ expenses would come on top of what already seems like an unending sea of red ink: The U.S. governmentÃ¢ÂÂs budget deficit for the 2020 fiscal yearÃÂ tripled to $3.1 trillion.ÃÂ And economists say the Federal Reserve is likely to keep printing money in coming yearsÃÂ to help finance the budget gap.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂBecause the economyÃ¢ÂÂs hands are tied and policymakersÃ¢ÂÂ hands are tied, the wiggle room that any party in power is going to have is limited,Ã¢ÂÂ said Chris Wallis, chief investment officer of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, a division of the French financial firm Natixis, told First Mover in a Zoom interview.ÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂThereÃ¢ÂÂs no atheists in a foxhole. Nobody is going toÃÂ worry about deficits.Ã¢ÂÂ
Wall Street analysts have debated in recent weeks whether a Trump or Biden victory would be better for stocks.ÃÂ WhatÃ¢ÂÂs good for bitcoin might be easier to pinpoint, since most digital-asset market analysts say the Federal ReserveÃ¢ÂÂs $3 trillion of freshly printed money this year hasÃÂ helped to push up prices for the largest cryptocurrency.ÃÂ Bitcoin is up 63% year-to-date, versus 9.4% for the Standard & PoorÃ¢ÂÂs 500 Index of U.S. stocks. ÃÂ
Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist for the Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley, told CNBC on Monday that Ã¢ÂÂno matter who wins the election, by the first quarter weÃ¢ÂÂll have an additional stimulus thatÃ¢ÂÂs probably still required to make sure that the recovery continues.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ
Pantheon MacroeconomicsÃ¢ÂÂ Ian Shepherdson wrote Monday in a report that the next relief bill isnÃ¢ÂÂt likely to come until early February, but Ã¢ÂÂstimulus is coming, and the longer it is delayed, the bigger it will be,Ã¢ÂÂ and the more likely the Fed finances the extra costs.ÃÂ ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂIt almost seems like the market doesnÃ¢ÂÂt really care who wins at all,Ã¢ÂÂ Mati Greenspan, founder of the foreign-exchange and cryptocurrency research firm Quantum Economics, wrote last week in a note to clients. Ã¢ÂÂAll investors care about is stimulus, which both parties seem willing to provide amply.Ã¢ÂÂ
ThereÃ¢ÂÂs a long way to go before the economy recovers. SomeÃÂ 12.6 million Americans wereÃÂ unemployedÃÂ at the end of September, more than double the number early this year, prior to the pandemic. And nowÃÂ some health experts are warning of a new wave of coronavirus cases, which could dampen consumer confidence or result in new lockdown measures that might crimp output.
Any costs to jolt the economy out of its doldrums might beÃÂ separate from the ever-growing list ofÃÂ investmentsÃÂ needed to address nagging environmental and social concerns.
According to a report last month by the Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, someÃÂ $110 trillion of investments could be needed by 2050ÃÂ to wean energy production off of carbon-intensive fuels. That works out to about $3.7 trillion a year.ÃÂ ÃÂ
ThereÃ¢ÂÂs also the prospect of costs to reduce racial injustices. Aside from the basic unfairness of practices like redlining, voter suppression and profiling by police, institutionalized racismÃÂ hurts U.S. economic potentialÃÂ by limiting opportunities Ã¢ÂÂfor a large number of Americans,Ã¢ÂÂ Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic argued in aÃÂ speech last month. A study cited by Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson put the estimated cost ofÃÂ slavery reparations at $14 trillion.ÃÂ
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made no secret of his stance that theÃÂ government needs to ramp up spendingÃÂ to fuel the recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession. In aÃÂ speech last week,ÃÂ ÃÂ Powell said that without more aid, households and businesses would experience rising Ã¢ÂÂinsolvencies,Ã¢ÂÂ which could harm Ã¢ÂÂthe productive capacity of the economy.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ ÃÂ
Fitch, the bond-rating firm, wrote Monday in a report that voters consider the economy to be the top issue in the 2020 election, and that a stimulus package of about $1 trillion or more is likely whoever wins.ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ
If the federal government doesnÃ¢ÂÂt ply the economy with trillions of dollars of spending, traditional stock and bond markets could quickly sell off. And such a dry-up in market Ã¢ÂÂliquidityÃ¢ÂÂ might force the Fed to increase its monthly asset purchases or provide new forms of emergency lending. Currently, the Fed is buying $120 billion of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage securities a month, a pace that works out to $1.44 trillion a year.ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂThis cycle has needed central bank liquidity support on an unprecedented scale, and will need substantial additional liquidity support, if for whatever reason the global recovery is knocked off course,Ã¢ÂÂ Deutsche Bank Chief International Strategist Alan Ruskin wrote last week in a report.
The upshot? For voters, itÃ¢ÂÂs a choice between Trump and Biden.ÃÂ But bitcoin might be a winner either way.ÃÂ
