Bitcoin: Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later

FXEmpire.com -

Correction In Time vs. Price

At the end of June, see here, we found using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP), Bitcoin (BTC) had made an almost picture-perfect Fibonacci-based impulse pattern, and we were looking for a correction to

“… be underway, targeting ideally $27750-29000. But corrections can also move more through time than price, and we may see the blue Support Zone ($29K+/-500) hold.”

The cryptocurrency has traded over the past eighteen days, and since mid-June, between $29.5 and $31.5K. See Figure 1 below. Thus, indeed as stated, “correction can also move more through time than price.” Since corrections are either a zigzag, a triangle, or a flat, the question is “What’s next?”

Irregular Flat vs. Impulse

Figure 1. Daily candlestick chart of BTC with several technical indicators

BTC rallied strongly last Thursday, only to erase all of those gains a day later. That smells, per the EWP-“olfactory test” like a B-wave, as shown in Figure 1 above. This means red W-ii is most likely becoming an irregular flat (see here).

The alternative is shown in Figure 2 below, where the crypto is already in a (green) W-1, 2 setup. But for that pattern to hold, BTC cannot move below the (pink) “Floor” level at $29613 and it will have to break above $31.5K more directly.

Figure 2. Daily candlestick chart of BTC with several technical indicators

Regardless, thanks to the EWP, we know that even if the irregular flat targets (slightly) lower prices first, it will be followed by another impulse higher targeting >$42K, with a first pitstop at ideally around $33.5K+/-500. Thus, for now we can let BTC decide how it wants to fill in the short term, while we keep an eye on higher prices over the longer term.

The cryptocurrency will have to drop below the June low, with a first warning for the Bulls below the lower end of support ($28.5K) to nullify our overall Bullish thesis.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.