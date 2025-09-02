Bitcoin, XRP, and Ethereum Are Falling. Here Are the 3 Main Headwinds Facing the Crypto Sector.

Key Points Some of the latest crypto rally's momentum is fading.

Macroeconomic uncertainty is one potential cause.

Sentiment is also fairly weak within at least one cohort of investors.

After sprinting to fresh highs in mid-August, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) eased back a bit in the final days of the month, with Bitcoin slipping a few percent and Ethereum giving back a little more. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has also cooled from its mid-month pop near $3.29 to arrive at about $2.76.

Short-term volatility is guaranteed in crypto, and over longer horizons all three have delivered strong gains this year. But there are still three clear bearish headwinds for crypto that investors should watch closely, as they're going to be relevant for as long as this bull run continues and likely beyond.

1. Policy fog is making for a confusing macro backdrop

When government policy is a moving target, investors are reluctant to take risks. What seems like taking a smart shot today can quickly become a foolhardy loss if the rules change overnight. Currently, at least in the U.S., the rules governing economic activity, including cryptocurrencies, are changing overnight, over and over again, most typically without any semblance of a larger strategy or direction.

A sweeping set of tariff actions proposed and partially implemented by the Trump administration has imposed a state of uncertainty and higher costs for import-heavy sectors, with the administration leaning on national security authorities as an excuse for a new wave of duties and broad "reciprocal" rates that took effect in August.

In July's macroeconomic data, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose, and economists pointed to tariff-driven import prices as a contributor, even as spending stayed solid. But the odds are good that the full effect of tariffs on inflation is not yet realized, and the odds are also good that the tariff policies themselves are nowhere near being finalized.

That policy mix leaves the Federal Reserve threading a needle while riding in the back of a car speeding down a bumpy dirt road. Officials are telegraphing an interest rate cut this month, which many in the market interpret as being a potentially bullish catalyst. The Fed is also keeping the door open to larger moves if the labor market weakens further, a sign of caution about growth. The combination of higher uncertainty, stickier inflation impulses, and slower hiring typically damps appetite for volatile, long-duration assets like crypto.

In other words, the macro winds are gusty and shifting, not steady, so it's hard for investors to orient their sails confidently.

If business costs rise and investor confidence takes more hits, incremental dollars get scarce, and new capital takes longer to show up. That can be a drag on otherwise healthy uptrends in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, at least for a while.

2. Big holders are banking gains

Markets also tend to pause when early asset buyers take a victory lap and offload their holdings to newer buyers.

On that front, longtime cryptocurrency whales, particularly in Bitcoin, have recently been offloading their holdings at a profit. One sale of 24,000 bitcoins coincided with a sharp downdraft in the coin's price.

That said, realized profits remain minimal relative to prior peaks even near all-time highs, suggesting supply overhangs are episodic, not structural. So don't worry too much about what the whales are doing, even if it is a slight headwind on growth right now.

3. Retail investors are quite cautious

The third headwind is psychological and relates mostly to sentiment among retail investors.

After the 2021 bust and the early 2025 stumble in the crypto sector, mainstream sentiment about crypto in general is still mixed, to put it mildly. A Pew survey found that roughly 63% of U.S. adults have little to no confidence that current ways to invest in or use crypto are reliable and safe. Some commentators have also challenged industry-friendly polling that paints too rosy a picture of public attitudes toward the asset class. The synthesis is that a lot of investors remain on the margins, stung from past crashes, and therefore skeptical of the merits of participating in the space at all.

Financial institutions, in contrast, are highly active, and seem to be extremely bullish. Earlier in August, digital asset products logged one of their largest weekly net inflows on record at about $3.7 billion.

What does this split mean?

If mainstream investors are still hesitant while asset managers keep building exposure and implementing infrastructure, pullbacks can feel heavier than the headlines justify, but the scaffolding for the next advance keeps getting sturdier. Assuming policy clarity improves across several fronts, and the profit-taking waves subside, the long-term investment case for holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP is intact.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.