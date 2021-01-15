Bitcoin Worth $1.2M Seized From India Hacker

Indian police have seized bitcoin worth around 90 million rupees ($1.2 million) from a Bengaluru, Karnataka-based hacker who managed to breach governmental and other websites.

Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil confirmed the bitcoin was seized from a hacker with the surname Srikrishna who used the alias “Shreeki,” according to India Today.

Indian authorities arrested Srikrishna on Nov. 18 for the alleged hacking of government portals, three bitcoin exchanges and 10 poker sites, using malware in four of the attacks.

Srikrishna confessed to hacking the e-procurement website of the Karnataka government as far back as 2019, said the report citing the ANI news agency.

Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, is the center of India’s IT industry.

Read more: Indian Users Almost 5 Times More Likely to Encounter Crypto Hacking: Microsoft Report

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.