Bitcoin Well Inc Flaunts Strong Q1 Growth

May 22, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Bitcoin Well Inc (TSE:BTCW) has released an update.

Bitcoin Well Inc has reported a robust first quarter for 2024 with a 30% year-on-year increase in revenue, totaling $16.2 million. The company also saw a gross profit rise of 11% to $1.2 million, along with significant improvements in adjusted EBITDA and cash flow, reflecting a stronger financial position. Highlighting their Bitcoin Portal’s explosive growth, Bitcoin Well detailed a monumental year-on-year revenue surge of 1,078% and substantial user signup increases.

