Bitcoin Well Boosts Payments with LQWD Partnership

May 30, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Bitcoin Well Inc (TSE:BTCW) has released an update.

Bitcoin Well Inc. has partnered with LQWD Technologies to enhance its Bitcoin Lightning Network services, allowing for efficient customer payments directly to bank accounts. LQWD’s top-ranked Canadian node will route transactions for Bitcoin Well’s over 18,000 users, streamlining the process of converting bitcoin to dollars. This collaboration signifies a strategic move to leverage leading Lightning Network infrastructure for improved payment processing.

