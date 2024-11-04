News & Insights

Stocks

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Growth in October

November 04, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bitcoin Well Inc (TSE:BTCW) has released an update.

Bitcoin Well Inc. reported an 18% increase in active users and nearly 5,000 transactions on its Bitcoin Portal in October, marking a record month. The company also added nearly 2,000 new customer registrations, reaching a total of almost 27,000 users. This growth highlights the platform’s potential as more people engage with Bitcoin Well’s self-custody services.

For further insights into TSE:BTCW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.