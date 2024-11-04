Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Growth in October

Bitcoin Well Inc (TSE:BTCW) has released an update.

Bitcoin Well Inc. reported an 18% increase in active users and nearly 5,000 transactions on its Bitcoin Portal in October, marking a record month. The company also added nearly 2,000 new customer registrations, reaching a total of almost 27,000 users. This growth highlights the platform’s potential as more people engage with Bitcoin Well’s self-custody services.

