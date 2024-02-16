Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast – Bitcoin Pierces Major Barrier

Bitcoin Forecast Video for 19-02-2024

Bitcoin Weekly Technical Analysis

Bitcoin has rallied during the bulk of the week, and we have even pierced the crucial $52,000 level. This is an area that has significant resistance on longer term charts. So, it doesn’t surprise me that perhaps we have to hang out here for a while in order to sort out whether or not the uptrend can continue.

At this point, the market is a little overdone, so we have to be very cautious, but I think we are in an environment where every dip gets bought, and we will eventually go looking toward the high again. That being said, this is a market that you have to be very cautious with, because it is based on inflows into an ETF, but the part about the ETF seems to be escaping a lot of retail traders as that also means institutions can short Bitcoin much easier.

That will make this a different market going into 2024 and most certainly by the time we reach 2025, Bitcoin will be a completely different asset altogether. The question then becomes, will there ever be a use for Bitcoin? We haven’t really seen one, so the question is, will Wall Street pump this and hand it off to the retail trader, like some of the larger firms have done in the past a couple of times already? Nonetheless, in the short term, you have to look at this as a market that is more likely going higher, and therefore, every time we pull back, especially towards the $47,500 level, I’d be considering building a position.

