Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Power Higher

Bitcoin Forecast Video for 11.12.23

FXEmpire.com -

Bitcoin Weekly Technical Analysis

Bitcoin has rallied rather significantly during the course of the trading week, as it looks like we are going to continue to see a lot of money flowing into the sector due to the idea of a Bitcoin ETF coming out. Furthermore, we have the scenario where breaking through the $40,000 level got a lot of “hot money” flowing into the market. That being said, it’s worth noting that we are in the overbought condition of the Relative Strength Index indicator.

A short-term pullback is most certainly viable at this point, but I think the $40,000 level will offer a bit of a floor. Anything below there probably gets a deeper correction going, but as things stand right now I do believe that Bitcoin is ready to go looking toward the $47,500 level. Furthermore, pay close attention to interest rates in the United States, because if those rates start to fall, that will only add more fuel to the fire when it comes to Bitcoin. On the other hand, if interest rates start to spike higher, that works against the idea of risk-taking, which of course directly flies in the face of Bitcoin.

Regardless, we are a bit stretched at this point, so I’m not necessarily looking for Bitcoin to simply shoot straight up in the air. I would also look at pullbacks as buying opportunities in what is obviously a very bullish market. In fact, it’s not until we break down below the $35,000 level that I would be concerned about the uptrend in this market that has so clearly asserted itself over the last couple of months.

