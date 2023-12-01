Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Find Buyers On Dips

Bitcoin Forecast Video for 04.12.23

Bitcoin Weekly Technical Analysis

The bitcoin market initially pulled back during the course of the week but continues to see a lot of interest near the $38,300 level. If we can break above there, then the market is likely to go looking to the crucial $40,000 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. Breaking above the $40,000 level allows Bitcoin to take off to the upside, perhaps racing toward the $45,000 level.

On the other hand, if we break down below the bottom of the candlestick for the week, then we could drop toward the $35,000 level underneath. The $35,000 level is an area that I think has a lot of interest in it anyway, due to the fact that previously being so important would come into the psyche, and then of course you have the 50-Day EMA on the daily timeframe coming into that area as well.

Looking at this chart, we are a little overdone, so I still think there’s a good chance that we continue to grind back and forth. Short-term pullbacks should be buying opportunities and therefore even if you are a longer-term trader, you probably need to pay attention to the short-term chart. Pay attention to interest rates in the United States, because if they continue to drop, it’s likely that we would see the Bitcoin market really start to take off to the upside. In that scenario, the market is likely to see a lot of value hunting, and I think that’s probably the best way to approach this market. Position sizing will be crucial, but momentum is clearly with the buyers over the last several months.

