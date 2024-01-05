Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Find Buyers

Bitcoin Forecast Video for 08-01-2024

Bitcoin Weekly Technical Analysis

Taking a look at the Bitcoin weekly chart you can see we’ve been all over the place to essentially go nowhere. That tells me that the Bitcoin market is very stable at the moment and that’s a good thing, considering that it had been so bullish. The market is just simply killing time in this area, waiting to see what comes of the ETF that features spot Bitcoin trading, in the next month or two. If it gets released, that should be a good thing in the longer term, while in the short term it could be a sell the news type of event, but it certainly looks as if traders believe that Bitcoin is going to be very strong this year. We’ve seen a shot straight up in the air of about 80% since fall. And I think that tells you that we could get a bit of a pullback or have to work off froth.

I think we are choosing the latter of the two, as the last month has been very sideways with the $40,000 level offering quite a bit of support. So sideways we go, I think eventually we’ll try to get to the $47,500 level. Because of this, I remain quite bullish of Bitcoin, at least for the time being. However, if we see the market breakdown below the $35,000 level or if we see that the Bitcoin ETF does not get released, that would be catastrophic for this market. Keep in mind that we have rallied rather drastically, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we have to do something to make it more enticing, even if that’s just going sideways for a while.

