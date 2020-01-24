Bitcoin VS Gold: Which One Is More Valuable?

Bitcoin VS Gold: Which is More Valuable? In fact, why is Bitcoin valuable at all? What is the real use of Bitcoin? Does Bitcoin mainstream adoption even matter? How high can Bitcoin price go?

Kiana Danial sits down with BitBoy, who’s real name is Ben Armstrong, to uncover the opportunities in Bitcoin, that may help you make an informed decision when it comes to investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets for that matter. There’s also an awesome discussion about Bitcoin VS gold. They also discuss Bitcoin price prediction that you don’t want to miss out on.

After you watch the video, go to the comment section and let me know…

What do you think of Bitboy’s analogy on Bitcoin? What you think the value of really Bitcoin is? And what you learned from his mistakes that almost got him killed?

About BitBoy, aka Ben Armstrong

Ben Armstrong, aka BitBoy, is one of the biggest crypto influencers on YouTube from the Atlanta area. Ben first became interested in cryptocurrency in 2012 when he made his first Bitcoin purchase. In 2018, he started his own dedicated cryptocurrency channel called BitBoy Crypto. Along with making news & educational videos, Ben is the founder of the crypto news website BitBoyCrypto.com.

Bitcoin VS Gold… Kiana’s Take on FOX Business With Maria Bartiromo

Kiana Danial, Invest Diva CEO and the author of ‘Cryptocurrency Investing For Dummies‘ got on with Fox Business News’ Maria Bartiromo on ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the recent Bitcoin price action and the value of Bitcoin in general.

Why Bitcoin carries the true message of freedom: Kiana Shares her story…

“My dad, who previously was a very successful engineer and CEO of a construction company, had lost everything to the new Iranian regime…the government took over all my dad’s assets, froze his bank account. They were actually going to kill him, but he got lucky because the guy who was about to sign his execution order turned out to be his buddy from his military service days. But still, they took over all of his assets, his gold, and froze his bank accounts. On top of that, they banned him from leaving the country and took away his passport, so he couldn’t even access the properties he had outside of Iran. So I grew up with almost nothing. After I learned about Bitcoin and dug deep into it, I couldn’t help but wonder, if my dad had only a fraction of his wealth stored in a decentralized crypto-asset like Bitcoin back then, I wouldn’t have grown up in poverty.”

Bitcoin Price Analysis – Bitcoin VS Gold

We have a very strong technical indicator in BTC/USD’s price action that suggests Bitcoin’s price could rise again to at least $14K and possibly more. It found support at $6,510 in December and has just broken above the daily Ichimoku cloud indicator, sending a very strong bullish signal.

Bitcoin vs gold

The Big Recent Bitcoin Rise Trigger:

Options on bitcoin futures from Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) got off to a good start on Monday, seeing trading volume reach 55 contracts in the opening session. Last year we had a number of unsuccessful launches in the crypto realm so this success could really make a difference.

The Growing Bitcoin Mainstream Adoption

We’re seeing Bitcoin ATMs in more locations around the US than ever, including in airports and in shopping malls, so the Bitcoin branding is gaining momentum. More retail categories than ever accepting Bitcoin payment from major retailers such as Microsoft, Overstock and Newegg, to Expedia and KFC Canada.

There are also apps like Lolli which lets you get free Bitcoin by spending money at stores you use every day such as Walmart, CVS, Gap, Macy’s, Sephora and all other retailers.

Traditional investment firms and brokers such as TDAmeritrade, Fidelity and Robinhood are actively adding crypto investing services to their platform which makes it easier for mainstream investors to get involved, and therefore the higher demand can push the price higher.

Mainstream investors are gaining more confidence and are educating themselves in investing wisely. I know this because I’m seeing a spike in my ‘Cryptocurrency Investing For Dummies‘ book sales in 2020 as opposed to when the book came out last year.

Slowly Catching Up on Bitcoin VS Gold

Financial advisors are slowly but surely allocating small portions of Bitcoin and other crypto-assets to their client’s portfolios.

Where do you think the Bitcoin price is heading? Which one do you think is more valuable: bitcoin, or gold?

Go to the video’s comments section and let me know.

This article was originally published on InvestDiva.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.