Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Why BTC is Winning the Crypto Market in May 2026

The ETH/BTC ratio has hit its year-to-date low at roughly 0.027 on May 21, reflecting sustained institutional preference for Bitcoin over Ethereum. While both major cryptocurrencies have faced downward pressure due to macroeconomic worries and global tensions, Ethereum ( ETH ) has dropped more sharply than Bitcoin ( BTC ), confirming that capital is rotating back into BTC.

ETH/BTC May 2026



Image Source: CoinMarketCap

For investors, the real issue is whether ETH can regain its position anytime soon under the current macro and liquidity regime, or whether market participants should remain focused primarily on BTC and on selective crypto exposure elsewhere. Let’s find out.

Why BTC is Better Than ETH in May

This divergence between BTC and ETH has become particularly visible in May 2026 as elevated Treasury yields, persistent inflationary concerns, geopolitical tensions and cautious central bank policy continue to pressure speculative assets globally. During such an environment, institutional investors typically gravitate toward the most liquid and established assets. Within crypto, Bitcoin has clearly retained that status.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another major factor behind Ethereum’s relative weakness is the divergence in institutional fund flows. While both Bitcoin BTC and Ethereum ETH ETFs have experienced periods of volatility and outflows in May, Bitcoin investment products have generally shown stronger institutional participation and more sustained inflow streaks earlier in the month. Ethereum-linked investment products, meanwhile, have witnessed weaker and less consistent demand, signaling comparatively softer institutional conviction toward ETH.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, Bitcoin dominance has remained elevated so far in May, supporting what many analysts now describe as a “Bitcoin-first” market structure. Several market trackers like Trading View Hub placed BTC dominance near 58-60% during the month. Historically, such elevated dominance levels tend to indicate that capital is concentrating in Bitcoin rather than rotating aggressively into Ethereum and other altcoins.

In previous crypto cycles, Bitcoin dominance often peaked before capital gradually rotated into ETH and eventually into broader altcoins. However, the current cycle appears somewhat different because institutional capital has remained far more concentrated in Bitcoin, with comparatively weaker follow-through into Ethereum and the broader altcoin market.

Should Investors Rotate Back to Bitcoin Now?

For investors, the ETH/BTC ratio continuing to make lower lows suggests that Bitcoin remains the market’s preferred crypto exposure in the current phase of the cycle. As long as this trend persists, aggressively overweighting Ethereum may remain challenging from a relative-performance standpoint.

That said, completely abandoning ETH may also be premature. Ethereum continues to dominate decentralized finance, stablecoin settlement and tokenization infrastructure, giving it meaningful long-term relevance if liquidity conditions improve later in 2026.

Among other major cryptocurrencies, Solana has also remained on investors’ radar due to strong ecosystem growth and increasing institutional interest in high-speed blockchain infrastructure. However, it remains significantly more volatile than both BTC and ETH.

For now, a balanced strategy may be more appropriate, keeping Bitcoin as the core crypto allocation, maintaining selective exposure to Ethereum and fundamentally stronger large-cap altcoins, while avoiding excessive exposure to speculative smaller tokens until broader market conditions stabilize.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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