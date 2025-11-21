Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: How IBIT Stacks Up Against ETHA for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

Both funds charge the same expense ratio and are issued by IShares, but IBIT manages far more assets and trades with higher liquidity.

Portfolio exposure is highly concentrated for both, with IBIT tracking bitcoin and ETHA tracking ether, so the choice comes down to which cryptocurrency exposure may appeal more.

IBIT has delivered stronger one-year returns than ETHA and has a much smaller historical drawdown.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) both offer single-asset crypto exposure, but IBIT stands out for its larger asset base, higher liquidity, and stronger historical returns.

Both funds are IShares vehicles designed to give investors spot exposure to a single cryptocurrency: bitcoin for IBIT and ether for ETHA. This comparison focuses on cost, performance, risk, and portfolio structure to help clarify which ETF may appeal more to those interested in crypto exposure through traditional brokerage accounts.

Snapshot (Cost & Size)

Metric ETHA IBIT Issuer IShares IShares Expense ratio 0.25% 0.25% 1-yr return (as of Oct. 31) 53.3% 55.4% AUM $10.3 billion $67.8 billion

The one-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both ETFs charge an identical 0.25% annual expense ratio, making cost a non-factor in the decision. Neither fund currently pays a dividend, so yield is also not a differentiator here.

Performance & Risk Comparison

Metric ETHA IBIT Max drawdown (64%) (28%) Growth of $1,000 since inception $858 $1,835

What's Inside

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF holds only one asset—bitcoin (AMEX:BTC)—aside from a very negligible amount of cash, so it seeks to reflect the price of bitcoin directly. With $68.3 billion in assets under management (AUM), it is the largest crypto ETF, and its nearly two-year history has seen significant investor interest. The fund's sector allocation is classified as 100% "Cash & Others," which simply reflects its single-asset focus. Top holdings are bitcoin (AMEX:BTC) at 100% and USD cash (AMEX:USD) at 0%, with no notable quirks or complex structures.

By contrast, the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF also tracks just one holding: ether (AMEX:ETH) at 100%, with a similarly negligible cash position. ETHA is smaller, with $10.3 billion in AUM, and allocates 100% to the "financial services" sector under its classification. Both funds are plain-vanilla spot crypto ETFs, so the primary difference is the underlying digital asset represented.

Foolish Take

When choosing between IBIT and ETHA, long-term investors should start with the underlying assets—not the wrappers. Bitcoin and ether behave very differently: Bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, remains the dominant store-of-value asset in crypto, while ether is tied to a programmable network whose long-term value is largely derived from smart-contract adoption, decentralized applications, and staking economics. Those differences help explain the contrast in scale and liquidity between the two ETFs, even though both charge the same 0.25% fee.



IBIT is the heavyweight. With $67.8 billion in assets and an average daily volume above 122 million shares, it dominates spot-crypto ETF flows and makes trading friction meaningfully lower. It basically holds one asset—bitcoin—representing 100% of the portfolio and tracks the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate. Historically, bitcoin’s volatility has been sharp despite higher cumulative returns over the past year.



ETHA is structurally similar, but smaller at $10.3 billion in assets. It also holds a single asset—ether—at 100% of the portfolio and tracks the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate. Its one-year total return of 53% falls behind bitcoin’s (and lagged even further before returns converged in the last couple of weeks), which is consistent with ETH’s role as a tech-driven network token rather than a macro-driven digital commodity.



Ultimately, for long-term investors, the choice often comes down to the cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin is akin to digital gold and has more institutional liquidity, while ether focuses on network growth, smart-contract adoption, and a more tech-centric narrative.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund; a fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks, bonds, or commodities.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges its shareholders.

Spot exposure: Direct investment in the current (spot) price of an asset, rather than through futures or derivatives.

Liquidity: How easily an asset or security can be bought or sold in the market without affecting its price.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets that a fund manages on behalf of investors.

Beta: A measure of an investment's volatility compared to the overall market, often the S&P 500.

Max drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund's peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Total return: The overall return of an investment, including price changes and any income such as dividends.

Sector allocation: The distribution of a fund's investments across different industry sectors.

Single-asset focus: A fund that invests in only one underlying asset, such as bitcoin or ether.

Plain-vanilla: A simple investment product without complex features or structures.



