Bitcoin Uptrend Slows, Stays at $58K, Battles Resistance Near All-Time-High

Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck in a range from $54,000 to $60,000 over the past few days. The near 40% rise from the February 28 low is slowing as traders continue to take profit from the March all-time-high around $61,000.

The 50-period volume weighted moving average (VWMA) on the four-hour chart has flattened over the past week, which signals a slowing uptrend.

The last time the VWMA declined was during the February sell-off.

A flatter moving average could also be a sign of sideways price action, reflecting indecision between buyers and sellers.

Bitcoin will need to defend lower support around $54,000 and break above $61,000 to resume the short-term uptrend.

On the daily chart, initial support is around $50,000.

