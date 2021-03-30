Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Uptrend Intact After Month-Long Consolidation; All-Time High Within Reach

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

The long-term uptrend in bitcoin (BTC) has stabilized after the price held support around $50,000 last week. Resistance is seen at $60,000, pending a breakout to a new all-time-high.

  • BTC held support at the 50-day volume weighted average, which has preceded strong rallies this year.
  • Lower highs on the daily relative strength index (RSI) suggests caution, although downside has been well supported around the neutral mark.
  • Intraday overbought signals are not yet extreme, which should keep buyers active towards $60,000-$61,000.
  • Lower support around $42,000 was defined by the February 8 breakout. Although the price successfully retested that level on February 28, which reignited the uptrend. Traders should adjust support levels higher to around $52,000.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular