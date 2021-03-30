Bitcoin Uptrend Intact After Month-Long Consolidation; All-Time High Within Reach
The long-term uptrend in bitcoin (BTC) has stabilized after the price held support around $50,000 last week. Resistance is seen at $60,000, pending a breakout to a new all-time-high.
- BTC held support at the 50-day volume weighted average, which has preceded strong rallies this year.
- Lower highs on the daily relative strength index (RSI) suggests caution, although downside has been well supported around the neutral mark.
- Intraday overbought signals are not yet extreme, which should keep buyers active towards $60,000-$61,000.
- Lower support around $42,000 was defined by the February 8 breakout. Although the price successfully retested that level on February 28, which reignited the uptrend. Traders should adjust support levels higher to around $52,000.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
