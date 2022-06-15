Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell on Wedensday to a new 18-month low, as the recent tumble in crypto markets showed no sign of letting up.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.3% to $20,715.69, its lowest since December 2020.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; (44) 20 7513 5676; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.