Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Tom Wilson Reuters
Published
LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell on Wedensday to a new 18-month low, as the recent tumble in crypto markets showed no sign of letting up.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.3% to $20,715.69, its lowest since December 2020.

