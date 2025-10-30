Bitcoin Tumbles 4% on News of the Federal Reserve's Latest Rate Cut. Should Investors Be Concerned?

Key Points

Interest rate cuts are generally good for the crypto market, but Bitcoin is falling after the Fed announced a rate reduction yesterday.

The Fed reduced benchmark interest rates by a quarter point, but investors are feeling less confident about a rate cut in December.

The crypto market can see big swings in conjunction with macroeconomic news, but investors shouldn't overreact to recent pricing trends.

The Federal Reserve announced another 25-basis-point cut for benchmark interest rates. While lower rates are typically a positive thing for the cryptocurrency market, most tokens have actually seen significant valuation pullbacks since the news was announced.

As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen roughly 4% over the previous 24 hours of trading. Why has a seemingly bullish catalyst for the crypto market resulted in a sell-off for Bitcoin? And should investors be concerned that the market-leading cryptocurrency could be poised for a sustained stretch of bearish trading?

Bitcoin sinks as Fed delivers rate cut and forward commentary

Cryptocurrency investors have been hoping the Federal Reserve would continue cutting rates, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) delivered yesterday. While some in the market may have been hoping for a half-point cut, a quarter-point cut was broadly expected. Accordingly, the pullback for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be the result of a "buy the rumor, sell the news" dynamic. There are likely also other factors at play.

Notably, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell stated that another rate cut at the next meeting was not a foregone conclusion. With the federal government currently in shutdown mode due to the lack of an affirmative vote to raise the debt ceiling, the Fed is operating without some key data that could be used to inform its decisions on interest rates.

The Fed began raising interest rates in 2022 in order to combat rising inflation. While inflation levels have remained above the 2% annual benchmark targeted by the central banking authority, recent weakness in U.S. employment trends has caused the Fed to pivot to a policy of reducing rates. If the FOMC members vote to keep interest rates at their current levels at the next meeting, it could create significant valuation pressures for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, the FOMC vote to cut interest rates yesterday came in at 10 votes to two -- and one of those voting against the cut did so on the grounds of favoring a half-point reduction. This could suggest a solid backdrop of support for cutting rates again in December, but the vote will still be heavily shaped by subsequent data on inflation and other macroeconomic factors.

Despite some recent pullbacks, Bitcoin's token price is still up approximately 15.4% across 2025's trading as of this writing. Even more striking, the cryptocurrency has surged 696% over the last five years.

While the crypto market has seen some big swings over the last half decade, valuation trends across the stretch have been decidedly bullish. That doesn't necessarily mean that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will continue marching higher over the next five years, but the history of valuation dynamics in the space suggests that long-term investors shouldn't overreact to what has been a relatively moderate uptick in bearish momentum in response to recent interest rate news.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.