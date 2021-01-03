US Markets

Bitcoin trading at $32,990, off Sunday record high of $34,800

Bitcoin was trading at $32,990 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday. The digital currency has advanced some 800% since mid-March as more traders and investors bet it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin was trading at $32,990 BTC=BTSP in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday.

The digital currency has advanced some 800% since mid-March as more traders and investors bet it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

The latest milestone for the world's most popular cryptocurrency comes less then three weeks after it crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on Dec. 16.

