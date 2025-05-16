Bitcoin on Track to Hit New High: 3 Crypto-Centric Stocks in Focus

Cryptocurrencies are on a rally again, thanks to some encouraging economic data and easing trade tensions, which have given a boost to investors’ confidence. Earlier this week, Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the $100,000 mark for the first time in nearly five months.

Bitcoin is now on track to surpass its all-time high of $106,533 attained on Dec. 22. Bitcoin had a stellar 2024 and experts had predicted that the cryptocurrency could cross $140,000 once global tensions ease.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely Visa Inc. V, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and PayPal Holdings PYPL. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin on Track to Hit New High

Bitcoin surpassed $104,000 on Thursday night on renewed optimism that easing trade tensions and cooling inflation will save the U.S. economy from slipping into a recession. The Commerce Department said earlier this week that inflation is cooling steadily.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% sequentially in April and 2.3% from the year-ago levels, the lowest since February 2021. The monthly reading was in line with expectations, while the 12-month inflation came in below economists’ expectations.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, also increased 0.2% month over month in April, lower than the forecast of 0.3%. Year over year, core CPI grew 2.8%, which came in line with analysts’ expectations. Inflation is now on track to meet to Fed’s 2% target.

Trade Tensions Ease

The broader market has rallied this week as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the United States and China announced a trade truce following talks over the weekend. Both countries decided to temporarily halt tariffs for 90 days and work out a deal.

Investors are expecting more trade deals with other countries to be worked out soon. Easing trade tensions and signs of cooling inflation have alleviated fears of a weakening U.S. economy.

Investors are also hopeful that the easing inflation will give the Federal Reserve the confidence to resume its rate cuts in the near term. This is likely to further help the crypto market as higher interest rates for a longer period can have a negative impact on cryptocurrencies by dampening investor interest in high-risk assets, increasing the cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like Bitcoin, and strengthening the U.S. dollar, which are often considered a headwind for the crypto market.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa Inc.’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 43.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.9% over the last 90 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #3.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer, and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal Holdings’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

