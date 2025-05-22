Bitcoin Tops $111,000. Why President Trump's Bill Is Moving Crypto.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) set a new all-time high today, topping $111,000 for the first time ever. After reaching a previous all-time high in December 2024, Bitcoin declined roughly 30%, leading many to believe the bull run that saw it nearly double from September through December was over. However, in the last month, Bitcoin is up nearly 50%.

As is common, many altcoins have followed suit, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) up more than 68% in a month and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) up nearly 50% since April.

This growth has been largely fueled by easing trade tensions with China, and more recently, a downgrade of U.S. debt and the advancement of the crypto-friendly GENIUS Act. Today's move is directly related to the U.S. House of Representatives vote to advance President Trump's tax bill and "driven by a mix of positive momentum, growing optimism around U.S. crypto regulation, and continued interest from institutional buyers," as James Butterfill, head of research for crypto-focused asset manager CoinShares, told CNBC.

GENIUS Act passes the Senate

The Senate advanced the GENIUS Act on a bipartisan 66-32 vote Monday. The bill would establish the first regulatory framework for stablecoins -- crypto tokens pegged to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, which could greatly advance their adoption in mainstream finance. The move was big news across crypto markets, but Ethereum saw a particular boost, as many of the most prominent stablecoins operate on its blockchain.

The fact that the bill passed with bipartisan support -- 16 Democrats joined the majority of Republicans -- was taken as an especially positive sign that more crypto-friendly bills could be coming.

Institutional buy-in is growing

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase and a longtime crypto skeptic, announced earlier this week that the asset management firm will allow clients to purchase Bitcoin. While the company won't hold it itself, it marks a major milestone, given JPMorgan's influence and Dimon's years of opposition to Bitcoin.

This comes as Bitcoin ETFs have seen consistent inflows and steady growth. So far in May, only two days have seen more money flow out of them than in. Often using these ETFs, public companies have greatly expanded their Bitcoin ownership this year: Ownership of the cryptocurrency by public companies is up 31% this year alone.

Economic fears are driving investment

Today's move in particular appears driven by the advancement of Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." The House voted to advance the massive bill that would see a significant increase in the federal government's revenue shortfall. While there are spending cuts, the massive tax cuts will amount to a $3.8 trillion addition to the national debt, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO). This has spooked Wall Street and sent bond yields higher, with the 30-year Treasury yield at its highest level since October 2023. Bond yields rise as faith in the health of the economy falls.

Bitcoin has long been held by its proponents to be a "safe haven," an alternative to the U.S. dollar and more traditional assets that are tied to the health of the economy. This hasn't always borne out. However, that is exactly what appears to be happening today. Investors are moving money from traditional assets into Bitcoin as a hedge, believing that if the broader economy worsens, Bitcoin will not move down with it.

I think both Bitcoin and Ethereum are solid investments that can help diversify your portfolio and make it more resilient during downturns. However, they are still relatively speculative and carry a decent amount of risk. Dogecoin is a meme coin, and I would caution investors to stay away from it.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.