Bitcoin Tops $24.6K on Christmas Day, Sets New All-Time High

Regardless of what song one wants to ruin, there’s no denying bitcoin has been the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season, cutting through $24,500 on Christmas Day and setting another all-time high.

The price of the leading cryptocurrency, set a new all-time mark of $24,667.63, before falling back to $24,442.24, up 5.92% on the day.

The record price comes a week to the day bitcoin set the prior record of $24,122.67.

With the latest price increase, bitcoin’s year-to-date percentage gains have grown to over 240%.

