Bitcoin Tops $24.6K on Christmas Day, Sets New All-Time High

Tanzeel Akhtar and Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
“O, come all ye HODLers…” “Bitcoin we have seen on high…”

Regardless of what song one wants to ruin, there’s no denying bitcoin has been the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season, cutting through $24,500 on Christmas Day and setting another all-time high.

  • The price of the leading cryptocurrency, set a new all-time mark of $24,667.63, before falling back to $24,442.24, up 5.92% on the day.
  • The record price comes a week to the day bitcoin set the prior record of $24,122.67.
  • With the latest price increase, bitcoin’s year-to-date percentage gains have grown to over 240%.

“So have yourself a merry little Bitmas…”

Sorry, couldn’t resist one more. Happy holidays, everyone!

