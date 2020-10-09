Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Tops $11K for First Time in Almost 3 Weeks

Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Bitcoin prices for the last 24 hours

Bitcoin broke through $11,000 on Friday, reaching its highest price in almost three weeks.

  • The rise comes a day after payments company Square announced that it had put 1% of its total assets into the largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
  • Prices hit $11,023 at 11:05 UTC Ã¢ÂÂ the highest since Sept. 20, according to CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Bitcoin Price Index.
  • The rally to $11,000 marked an upside break from the past two weekÃ¢ÂÂs range of about $10,500 and $10,800.
  • The cryptocurrency remained fairly steady above $10,000 over the past two weeks, despite news of the KuCoin exchange hack, U.S. regulators bringing criminal and civil charges against BitMEX, and President Donald TrumpÃ¢ÂÂs announcement he would end talks with Democratic lawmakers over a new fiscal stimulus package.

