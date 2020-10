Bitcoin Tops $11K for First Time in Almost 3 Weeks

Bitcoin broke through $11,000 on Friday, reaching its highest price in almost three weeks.

The rise comes a day after payments company Square announced that it had put 1% of its total assets into the largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Prices hit $11,023 at 11:05 UTC – the highest since Sept. 20, according to CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index.

The rally to $11,000 marked an upside break from the past two week’s range of about $10,500 and $10,800.

The cryptocurrency remained fairly steady above $10,000 over the past two weeks, despite news of the KuCoin exchange hack, U.S. regulators bringing criminal and civil charges against BitMEX, and President Donald Trump’s announcement he would end talks with Democratic lawmakers over a new fiscal stimulus package.

