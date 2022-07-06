Bitcoin to Soar 40% to $28K by Year-End? ETFs to Play

Bitcoin has gone into a tailspin this year along with the broader market crash. The price of this cryptocurrency has nosedived more than 57% this year to $20K at the time of writing. Notably, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $67.5K in November 2021.

Against this scenario, analysts at Deutsche Bank – Marion Laboure and Galina Pozdnyakova – commented that the cryptocurrency market is “highly fragmented,” and it may continue to fall in the near future. However, they believe bitcoin might tap $28,000 by the year’s end, if it keeps its close correlation to U.S. stocks, per an article on CryptoPotato.com.

Deutsche Bank’s experts highlighted that bitcoin’s price charts have been so far moving quite closely with U.S. stocks. Laboure and Pozdnyakova expect the S&P 500 to reach its January levels by the end of 2022, and the key cryptocurrency bitcoin could follow suit. If that holds good, bitcoin could jump to even beyond $28,000.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that can gain if any relief comes in the crypto space.

ETFs in Focus

Innovators ETF BITQ

The underlying Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index measures the performance of companies involved in servicing the cryptocurrency markets, including crypto mining firms, crypto mining equipment suppliers, crypto financial services companies, or other financial institutions servicing primarily crypto-related clientele. It charges 85 bps in fees.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF DAPP

The underlying MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index is a rule based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the global digital asset segment. It charges 50 bps in fees.

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF NFTZ

The underlying BITA NFT and Blockchain Select Index is rules-based and consists of the common stock of companies that earn a majority of their revenue from activities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems or with exposure to the NFT ecosystem. It charges 65 bps in fees.

iShares Blockchain And Tech ETF IBLC

The underlying NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Index composes of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilization of blockchain and crypto technologies. The fund charges 47 bps in fees.

