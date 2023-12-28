Bitcoin SV Skyrockets 51%, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum In The Dust; Shorts Get Liquidated; Oil's Rollercoaster 2023: Crude's Volatile Year In Review And What Awaits In 2024 - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoCardano Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum With 8% Surge: Analyst Says This Key Resistance Level 'Could Set The Stage For ADA To Rally Forward''All I Want For Christmas Is Bitcoin': Canaccord Genuity Raises Price Target For Michael Saylor's Microstrategy After Company Adds $615M Worth Of BTCBitcoin SV Skyrockets 51%, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum In The Dust; Shorts Get LiquidatedAn Ethereum Wallet, Purportedly Belonging To Donald Trump, Moved $2.4M Worth Of ETH To Coinbase: Arkham IntelligenceCathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over $92M Worth Of ProShares Bitcoin ETF, Sells Coinbase, Block And Palantir SharesBitcoin Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Microstrategy's Michael Saylor Acquires More BTC: Analyst Predicts King Crypto To Reach $130KCrypto Hedge Funds Anticipate A Prosperous 2024: 'Looking Like There's Going To Be Another Token Mania Coming'
US MarketsBit Digital, Cipher Mining And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Sentiment Edges Lower; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points
US PoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greene Labels Hunter Biden's Congressional Deposition No-Show As 'Impeachable Offense''Most Suspicious Congressional Stock Trade?' Little-Known Med Tech Firm Surges 48% In Just 2 Months After Senator Tina Smith Bought The DipJack Smith Moves To Block Trump's 'Political Attacks' In Election Subversion Case
World PoliticsChina Asks Taiwanese Rock Band Mayday To Express Pro-China Sentiments Ahead Of Crucial ElectionsUS Allocates $250M In Aid To Ukraine In Face Of Ongoing War With Russia: Antony BlinkenKim Jong Un Orders Military To Expedite War Preparations In A Crucial Meeting Amid Escalating US Tensions
US EconomyFitch Warns Of Surge In Corporate Defaults For 2024 Despite Fed's Pause On Interest Rate HikesPeter Schiff Challenges Prevailing Economic Optimism With 2024 Recession Forecast, Says High Inflation To Return With A 'Vengeance'
World EconomyGold Bull Peter Schiff Flags 'Ominous Sign' Of Dollar Losing Safe-Haven Appeal As Greenback Weakens On Rate Cut ExpectationsChina's Housing Construction Set For Third-Year Contraction: Consensus Report From Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And UBS
TechGoogle Will Use AI To Summarize Messages So You Can Focus On The Road While Driving Using Android AutoApple's iPhones Were Backdoored For Four Years Using The 'Most Sophisticated Attack Chain' Ever, Say Security Researchers'Microsoft's iPhone Moment:' Bullish Analyst Hikes Price Target To $450 On Potential $25B Revenue Boost From Co-Pilot AIMeta's Chief AI Scientist Calls OpenAI A 'Contract Research House' For Microsoft, Says They Won't Be The First To Develop AGI
Electric Vehicle'Wrong Frame Of Reference:' Elon Musk Rebuts Tesla Bear For Saying EV Stock Is 'Egregiously Overvalued' Through Toyota LensChinese Smartphone Giant Xiaomi Enters Electric Vehicle Market, Targets Tesla, Porsche With SU7'Share Price Will Take Care Of Itself,' Says Nikola CEO With 2024 Plan To Return Recalled BEVs, Hire New CFOElon Musk Says Tesla's Non-Beta FSD V12 Working Well In CaliforniaElon Musk Doesn't Have To Sell More Cars Than Other Automakers For Tesla To Win EV War, Says Analyst: 'What's Most Important...Is The Profit Share Battle'
ConsumerFord's 56th Recall This Year Targets 18,000 F-Series Cars Over Frontal Airbag Deployment RisksJD.Com Gears Up For Significant Pay Increases Despite Volatility In Chinese Consumer TrendsGeneral Motors Seeks $121M Tax Refund From San Francisco, Files LawsuitOnline Retailer Zulily To Shut Down Amid Ongoing Business Complications
CommunicationHarvard Study Reveals Underage Users Contribute $11B To Social Media Platforms, Including YouTube And Instagram
FinancialCredit Suisse Slapped With $3M Fine By Singapore In Effort To Curb Financial Malpractices
EnergyNew Fortress Energy Powers Up Brazil Business With Game-Changing 1.6 GW Capacity Reserve ContractOil's Rollercoaster 2023: Crude's Volatile Year In Review And What Awaits In 2024
