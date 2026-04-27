Bitcoin Surges Toward $80K in April: Should Investors Buy Crypto Now?

Bitcoin’s ( BTC ) latest surge toward the $78,000-$80,000 range reflects a complex intersection of geopolitics, macro liquidity and derivatives-driven positioning. While optimism surrounding a pause in U.S.-Iran tensions has supported risk appetite, the durability of this rally depends far less on geopolitics and more on monetary conditions and market structure. Let's delve deeper.

In April so far, the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC has gained 14.6%.



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Crypto Momentum Tied to Inflation and Geopolitics

The recent rally in Bitcoin has coincided with easing geopolitical stress, particularly de-escalation signals in U.S.-Iran tensions. This improved global risk sentiment supported flows into higher-beta assets, including crypto.

At the same time, softer-than-expected U.S. inflation prints in April indicated that the Federal Reserve may eventually pivot toward easing. This shift helped trigger a large derivatives-driven short squeeze (estimated in the several hundred million dollar range), accelerating Bitcoin’s upside momentum.

Liquidity Still the Dominant Driver

Crypto markets remain highly sensitive to global liquidity cycles. Liquidity has begun to contract from late-2025 peaks, with global liquidity indicators declining meaningfully in 2026. (Ainslie Crypto)

Historically, Bitcoin performs best when real yields fall and central banks ease policy. However, going by an April 8 Devere report, markets are currently pricing a more cautious Federal Reserve stance, with rate cuts uncertain and inflation risks elevated due to energy prices. This year, periodic spikes in crude oil prices toward or above $100 per barrel have complicated the Fed’s ability to signal near-term rate cuts.

Momentum Check: Holding Gains, Lacking Conviction

As of April 27, Bitcoin is hovering in the $78,000-$79,000 range, showing resilience but struggling to break above the key $80,000 resistance level. Going by a CryptoRank report of yesterday, market data indicate a “pause rather than reversal,” with neutral sentiment and declining open interest, signals of fading momentum.

While sentiment remains broadly neutral-to-cautious, some indicators point to cooling leverage and moderating open interest, signaling a loss of immediate momentum. Going by a Mexc article of yesterday, prediction markets show only a 73% probability of Bitcoin breaching $80,000 near term, reflecting cautious optimism rather than conviction.

Should Investors Allocate in Crypto Now?

The current setup for Bitcoin argues against aggressive entry chasing. A possible shift by the Federal Reserve, growing institutional interest and easing geopolitical tensions could keep prices supported, but risks remain. Elevated real yields, tight financial conditions and subdued retail participation limit upside conviction, while the trend remains fragile and macro-dependent.

That said, this backdrop underscores the importance of selective exposure. In a liquidity-sensitive, institutionally driven market, investors should focus on a narrow set of high-conviction digital assets with strong use cases and durable market positioning.

3 Cryptocurrencies to Watch Now

Bitcoin: Still the dominant asset (50–57% market share), Bitcoin remains the primary beneficiary of institutional inflows and macro tailwinds. If the Federal Reserve pivots toward easing, Bitcoin could see renewed upside. However, elevated real yields and a strong dollar may cap gains, making its trajectory steady but macro-dependent.



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Ethereum ( ETH ): It is regaining momentum in 2026, supported by strong derivatives activity and improving network fundamentals. Continued growth in staking, Layer-2 adoption and institutional interest in tokenization could drive demand.



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XRP ( XRP ): Its 2026 outlook is tied to its role in cross-border payments and macro-driven sentiment shifts. It has responded positively to easing geopolitical tensions, reflecting its sensitivity to global financial conditions. While regulatory clarity remains a key variable, improving adoption and its positioning in payment infrastructure could support gradual upside.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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