Bitcoin surges nearly 8% to $31,780
May 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 7.93 % to $31,780.51 at 2200 GMT on Monday, up $2,334.8 from its previous close.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 25.1% from the year's low of $25,401.05 on May 12.
Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 9.8 % to $1,989.38 on Monday, adding $177.54 to its previous close.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
