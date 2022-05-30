Bitcoin surges nearly 8% to $31,780

May 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 7.93 % to $31,780.51 at 2200 GMT on Monday, up $2,334.8 from its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 25.1% from the year's low of $25,401.05 on May 12.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 9.8 % to $1,989.38 on Monday, adding $177.54 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.