US Markets

Bitcoin Suisse taps veteran banker Dirk Klee as CEO

Contributor
Oliver Hirt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Cryptofinance group Bitcoin Suisse on Friday named Dirk Klee, head of wealth management and investments at Barclays UK, as its new chief executive, succeeding Arthur Vayloyan as of April 1.

ZURICH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Cryptofinance group Bitcoin Suisse on Friday named Dirk Klee, head of wealth management and investments at Barclays UK BARC.L, as its new chief executive, succeeding Arthur Vayloyan as of April 1.

Klee's career has included posts as adviser on M&A and capital markets at law firm Freshfields; head of distribution for Germany and Austria at Allianz Global Investors/PIMCO; CEO of BlackRock Germany, Austria, and Eastern Europe; and chief operating officer at UBS's wealth management business.

Vayloyan will remain a shareholder and member of the board of directors of Bitcoin Suisse, the group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular