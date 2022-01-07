Bitcoin Suisse taps veteran banker Dirk Klee as CEO

ZURICH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Cryptofinance group Bitcoin Suisse on Friday named Dirk Klee, head of wealth management and investments at Barclays UK BARC.L, as its new chief executive, succeeding Arthur Vayloyan as of April 1.

Klee's career has included posts as adviser on M&A and capital markets at law firm Freshfields; head of distribution for Germany and Austria at Allianz Global Investors/PIMCO; CEO of BlackRock Germany, Austria, and Eastern Europe; and chief operating officer at UBS's wealth management business.

Vayloyan will remain a shareholder and member of the board of directors of Bitcoin Suisse, the group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields)

