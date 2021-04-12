Bitcoin Struggles Near $60K; Short-Term Support Around $58K

Over the weekend, bitcoin (BTC) tested resistance around $61,000 twice before sellers gained control. Bitcoin’s struggle near its all-time high has been a consistent theme since February as the uptrend consolidates. Initial support is around $58,000 on the four-hour chart.

BTC held support around $50,000 on March 25 after retracing nearly 50% of its rally from the February 28 price low.

Since then, BTC’s near 19% rally has stabilized, breaking above a series of lower price highs from April 1 and holding support from the 200-period moving average.

The cryptocurrency is now overbought, defined by its relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart.

Previous overbought signals have preceded 5%-10% declines over the past month and have all occurred near $58,000-$60,000 resistance areas.

A decisive break above $60,000 is needed to reignite the broader uptrend. For now, short-term buyers remain active at higher support levels since February.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.