Bitcoin Struggles at Resistance; Support Near $48K

Bitcoin (BTC) sellers returned at the $50,000 resistance level on Monday and remained active during Asia hours. The cryptocurrency was trading around $49,300 at press time and is up about 11% over the past week. Initial support is seen around $48,000, which could stabilize the pullback.

Bitcoin is currently testing the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart, although the relative strength index (RSI) is not yet oversold.

Selling pressure could subside at lower support levels between $45,000 and $48,000.

The August 6 breakout above $42,000 is encouraging, especially given the return of upside momentum.

Buyers will need to defend support to yield the next upside target towards $55,000.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.