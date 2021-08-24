Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Struggles at Resistance; Support Near $48K

Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Bitcoin (BTC) sellers returned at the $50,000 resistance level on Monday and remained active during Asia hours. The cryptocurrency was trading around $49,300 at press time and is up about 11% over the past week. Initial support is seen around $48,000, which could stabilize the pullback.

  • Bitcoin is currently testing the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart, although the relative strength index (RSI) is not yet oversold.
  • Selling pressure could subside at lower support levels between $45,000 and $48,000.
  • The August 6 breakout above $42,000 is encouraging, especially given the return of upside momentum.
  • Buyers will need to defend support to yield the next upside target towards $55,000.  

