Bitcoin Stories For The 100% From Paxful

A collection of different ways Bitcoin is having an impact on people’s lives across the globe.

Bitcoin is for the millions, not the millionaires. At Paxful, we’re on a mission to show that Bitcoin has the power to open up the global economy to countless unbanked people around the globe — providing an accessible and sustainable alternative to traditional finance and a chance for financial liberation.

Speculation may have popularized bitcoin but use cases like remittance, payments, and wealth preservation will drive global bitcoin adoption. We’re already seeing this in regions across Africa, Latin America and Asia. Communities are educating us on the true power of Bitcoin and it’s our job to raise a platform for these voices.

Bitcoinforthe100 is a collection of these narratives and use cases that prove that Bitcoin is truly for the 100%.

Below are the first set of voices which give life to the millions of sovereign entrepreneurs and community leaders who are paving their own paths through the power of Bitcoin.

Stories

Connecting With Loved Ones: ​​Angela Cunha, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Angela first heard about Bitcoin through her daughter and like many, she responded with skepticism and doubt. “Here in Brazil, there are a lot of pyramid schemes and scams. I was sure bitcoin was one of them,” she told us. Luckily, her daughter was relentless and encouraged Angela to open her mind to new possibilities. Just one short year later, she found herself a believer.

With her daughter halfway across the world, Angela struggled with sending money back and forth from Brazil. After learning how to send money to her loved ones through peer-to-peer platforms, she discovered the freedom of Bitcoin. “Before Bitcoin, it was almost impossible. It’s so difficult with a regular bank account because of high fees and the inconvenience of the available options,” she remarked. Fortunately, those problems have become a thing of the past. “When I want her to buy me something in the U.S., I just send bitcoin instantly and for free.”

Learn more about Angela’s journey on Bitcoinforthe100.com

Acceptance: Angela, Manila, Philippines

Angela was first introduced to Bitcoin in 2016. At the time, she found herself uninterested and skeptical about it all. “Here in the Philippines, there are many bitcoin investments and most of them are scams,” she told us about her initial introduction. With persistence from her friends, Angela found herself finally diving into the world of Bitcoin and she hasn’t looked back since. "I believe bitcoin can do anything like what our current money does,” she told us, and she’s made the switch to paying her bills using bitcoin.

Bitcoin acceptance starts with education, which Angela is continuing to do herself. “I believe bitcoin is for everyone. I’m still at the stage of expanding my knowledge about this digital currency, but I believe that through continuous learning, my belief in bitcoin will also deepen,” she told us.

Learn more about Angela’s journey on Bitcoinforthe100.com

New Beginnings: Apryl Albero, Manila, Philippines

Apryl first discovered bitcoin in 2019 and wasted no time in getting acquainted with the phenomenon she had only heard about. “Not even one month in, I was already deep into trading,” she told us. “That’s just how I roll. It’s fun, exciting, and how I can make the most of my earnings.”

Through community and self-learning, her jog turned into a marathon of finding new ways to build a path toward financial liberation. “It feels good to know that through my experience in the industry, I’m able to help people take their first steps towards financial freedom.”

Learn more about Apryl’s story on Bitcoinforthe100.com

Bitcoin is driving financial freedom for the 100%, but it will never reach its full potential if we continue to view it solely for speculation. The next wave of Bitcoin adoption has already begun. It’s time that we focus on the real value and untapped potential of Bitcoin as a pathway to a brighter financial future in emerging markets across the world.

To learn more, visit Bitcoinforthe100.com and see how Bitcoin is changing the lives of thousands of people across the world.

This is a guest post by Ray Youssef. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.