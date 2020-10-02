Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Stocks Fall as Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sebastian Sinclair and Nikhilesh De CoinDesk
Donald Trump in 2016

The cryptocurrency and Asian stock markets sold off early Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he and his wife had tested positive to COVID-19.

  • In a tweet on Friday, Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and would begin their quarantine process Ã¢ÂÂimmediately.Ã¢ÂÂ
  • Ã¢ÂÂWe will get through this TOGETHER!,Ã¢ÂÂ Trump tweeted.
  • The Australia ASX All Ordinaries is down 1.35%.
  • In the U.S. markets, S&P 500 futures fell about 2%.
  • Gold is up 0.32% on the day to stand at $1908 after falling to a low of $1888 in early Asian trading hours.
  • Bitcoin is also down by 1.9%, having fallen from $10,678 to around $10,400, at press time.
  • The price action comes several hours after a 3.7% fall on news that U.S. officials indicted BitMEX owner Arthur Hayes and other company executives on charges the crypto trading platform violated know-your-customer and derivatives trading laws.
  • Trump will quarantine as he enters the final month of his reelection bid. His major-party opponent, Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden, has been touring the midwestern states following a debate with Trump on Tuesday.

