Bitcoin Still Up 27% This Year Despite Dismal June Performance

Bitcoin (BTC) is still outperforming the top traditional financial assets so far in 2020 â even after a dour performance this month.Â

At time of writing (10:00 UTC), bitcoin is trading around $9,170, representing a 27.8% gain on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.Â

Meanwhile, gold and the U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the greenback against major currencies, are reporting 16% and 5.4% gains for 2020, respectively. The S&P 500 index and oil prices are in the red YTD at -5.5% and -34.22%, respectively, as per data source Skew.

While bitcoinâs YTD performance looks impressive, on a monthly basis the cryptocurrency is being outshone by most of the other assets included in the chart.Â

At press time, bitcoin is down over 3% from the opening price of $9,444 observed on June 1, having rallied by 34% and 9.5% in April and May, respectively.Â

âWe are in a post-halving price action lull, but investor and on-chain activity has been strong,â said Kyle Davies, co-founder and chairman at Three Arrows Capital.

Bitcoin underwent its third mining reward halving on May 11. The event was expected by some to accelerate price gains; however, strong buying pressure has remained elusive so far, with the cryptocurrency restricted largely to the narrow range of $9,000 to $10,000 since mid May.Â

Investors, however, continue to pour money into bitcoin-based exchange-traded instruments like Grayscaleâs Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the largest by assets under management (AUM).

âGrayscale saw record subscriptions of 19,000 bitcoin in the latest 2 week period ending 24-Jun,â said Davies, whose firm is the biggest public shareholder in GBTC. In May, the trust accumulated 1.5 times the total of coins mined since the May 11 halving.

Grayscale is a fully owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskâs parent firm.

HODLing growth

Onchain metrics are also painting a long-term bullish picture. For instance, the percent of bitcoinâs circulating supply that has not moved in at least 12 months reached a record high of 61.59% on Monday. The figure surpasses the previous lifetime high of 61.13% seen in January 2016, according to data provided by the blockchain intelligence firm Glassnode.Â

âThe data shows that we are in a period of sustained HODLing. The last time the number of coins last active 1+ years ago exceeded 60% was in early 2016, just before the price started increasing ever-more-rapidly leading up to the bull run to $20K,â analysts at Glassnode said in a weekly analysis.Â

Other on-chain activity is also picking up pace due to the recent explosive growth of decentralized finance (DeFi).Â âBitcoin tokenized on Ethereum has passed 11,000 (more than $100 million) and fees on Ethereumâs network have reached record highs due to increased tether and Defi transactions,â said Davies. âThis will eventually impact market prices.â

While investor flows and on-chain metrics are supportive of stronger gains in bitcoin, seasonal patterns favor a minor correction.Â

As can be seen, bitcoin has posted losses in the third quarter in four out of the last six years. On most occasions, the negative third-quarter performance is preceded by stellar gains in the April to June period.Â

Disclosure:Â The author holds no cryptocurrency assetsÂ at the time of writing.

