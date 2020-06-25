Bitcoin Still on Track for Quarterly Gains After Drop Toward $9K

Bitcoin looks set to end its three-quarter losing run despite having dropped to $9,000 earlier on Thursday.Â

At 03:35 UTC, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap printed a low of $9,002, extending Wednesdayâs 3.5% decline, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.Â

The pullback from Mondayâs high of $9,800 to $9,000 could be associated with risk aversion in the traditional markets fueled by mounting trade tensions, renewed coronavirus fears and the International Monetary Fundâs decision to downgrade global growth forecasts.Â

Bitcoin has recovered a little to $9,250 at press time and is down 5% from Mondayâs high.

Even so, bitcoin is still up 44% from the April 1 opening price of $6,428. A quarterly gain would be confirmed if prices hold above that level through June 30.Â

The cryptocurrency is on track to report its first quarterly rise since the April-June period of 2019. Back then, prices rallied by 163% to reach a high of $13,800, which remains unchallenged to date.Â

While bitcoin can be volatile â often adding or losing more than $1,000 in a matter of a few minutes â analysts do not see prices falling all the way back to $6,428 in the short term.Â

âWe believe bitcoin will continue to trade sideways, albeit at a wider range with pulses of volatility scraping along time to time until it breaches the upper resistance of $10,000,â said Lennard Leo, head of research at Stack, a provider of cryptocurrency trackers and index funds.Â

The cryptocurrency is lacking a clear directional bias for the fifth straight week with prices still languishing in the restricted range of $9,000 to $10,000. Sellers failed to penetrate the lower end of the trading range early Tuesday.

âWhile no significant spot inflows were observed around $9,000, we are seeing strong bid volumes around $8,500, which could have provided the added layer support, causing the quick rebound to $9,250,â Neo told CoinDesk. âThe bounce has ratified our view that bitcoin is still consolidating, and a further steep crash to below $7k is highly unlikely.â

Meanwhile, Stack CEO Matthew Dibb said the fundamentals of bitcoin have not deviated much from the firmâs bullish view and that the recent dull trading could be due to increased investor interest in ether and decentralized finance (DeFi). âMany âcrypto-nativeâ investors have been occupied in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, hunting yield and arbitrage opportunities,â he said.Â

The recent speculative frenzy surrounding the lending protocol Compoundâs new digital token, COMP, is the latest example of DeFi mania. Savvy traders are now executing complex arbitrage strategies to make gains on COMPâs meteoric growth.Â

Bitcoinâs quarterly gain could still take a knock if global stocks remain weak ahead of the close of June. The cryptocurrencyâs positive correlation with equities has strengthened over the past two weeks alongside the resurgence of COVID-19 jitters in the markets.Â

The majority of the quarterly gain is the result of the strong rally seen in April. But the cryptocurrency has persistently failed to keep gains above $10,000 since early May, a sign of uptrend exhaustion.

In addition, increased miner outflows to exchanges are suggesting scope for a short-term price drop. As a result, a greater pullback cannot be ruled out. On the downside, major support is located at $8,300 (200-day moving average).

