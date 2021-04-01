Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Steady at Resistance; Support Around $57K-$58K

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to struggle near the $60,000 resistance level. The cryptocurrency traded in a tight range during Asia hours, with initial support around $57,000 and $58,000.

  • BTC’s oversold bounce from $50,000 support remains intact on the hourly chart, which fully retraced the nearly 15% sell-off of last week.
  • Buyers are taking profit around $60,000 as upside momentum slows.
  • The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart is back in neutral territory, which occurred during previous support levels this week.
  • Buyers will need to defend initial support around $57,000 and $58,000 to sustain the intraday uptrend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

