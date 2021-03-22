Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Steadies Near $54K After Biggest Drop in a Month

Bitcoin stabilized near $54,000 early Tuesday after posting its worst daily loss in almost a month.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $54,680 as of 12:50 UTC (8:50 p.m. ET), after falling late Monday to around $53,715, the lowest since March 16.
  • The largest cryptocurrency fell 5.8% over the previous 24 hours, for its largest daily decline since Feb. 23, according to Bitstamp exchange data. Bitcoin’s 24-hour range: $53,795.15-$58,407.62 (CoinDesk 20).
  • BTC’s 4-hour chart shows seller volume has been building alongside a falling price, a bearish signal for market technicians.

The drop below $55,000 comes as cryptocurrency fund inflows have been on the decline, down by roughly 58% to $99 million last week.

Trading volume was also strong from sellers on Monday, with the largest 4-hour print by the bears in over a week.

Ki Young Ju, CEO of the South Korea analysis firm CryptoQuant, says blockchain data show there’s “not enough buying power from stablecoins and U.S. dollar spot inflows” to drive prices vastly higher.

It could take some time before bitcoin enjoys another leg up, Ju said: “What’s clear is that we won’t see a huge surge like 20%.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

