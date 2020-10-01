Bitcoin Starts Shrugging Off BitMEX Bombshell, Recoups Nearly Half of 4% Price Dip
Bitcoin traders have begun recovering from ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs bombshell indictments from the CFTC and DOJ against BitMEX and the exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs co-founders Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo, and Samuel Reed and Business Development Lead Greg Dwyer.
- Bitcoin (BTC) initially dropped 4% from roughly $10,800 on BitMEX futures on the news, a relatively modest move for typically volatile cryptocurrency markets. Early last month, for example, BTC made three consecutive 7-8% dips Sept. 2-3 after trading above $11,000 for the first time this year.
- Ã¢ÂÂThere was some expected negative price action following the dissipation of the BitMEX lawsuit, but the market has seemingly settled a few percent down from where it was beforehand,Ã¢ÂÂ said Sam Trabucco, quantitative trader at Alameda Research.
- Alternate cryptocurrencies (altcoins) followed BTCÃ¢ÂÂs lead Thursday afternoon with the decentralized finance sector of altcoins dropping less than 3% over the past 24 hours, according to Messari.
- Thursday is historically the most volatile day of the week, according to cryptocurrency research firm Markets Science. But Ã¢ÂÂitÃ¢ÂÂs not yet clear whether the market as a whole decides the impact weÃ¢ÂÂve already seen is sufficient,Ã¢ÂÂ said Trabucco.
- At last check, BTC has retraced almost half of the intraday dip as buyers pushed the price from $10,450 to $10,580 on BitMEX.
- The marketÃ¢ÂÂs immediate reaction Thursday may only be the precursor to more volatility, however, Trabucco told CoinDesk. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂll see how the markets that are currently mostly asleep react. IÃ¢ÂÂd expect increased potential for volatility as more people are able to react.Ã¢ÂÂ
- If ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs minor dip cascades into a larger selloff, Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs going to be a buying opportunity,Ã¢ÂÂ said Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital, a publicly listed cryptocurrency exchange. Ã¢ÂÂWhatever gets liquidated, will get liquidated, and the markets will reposition and start growing again.Ã¢ÂÂ
- As traders react to the news, the exchange assured its customers that Ã¢ÂÂthe BitMEX platform is operating entirely as normal and all funds are safe,Ã¢ÂÂ the exchange said in a message published to its announcements channel on Telegram.
- The Seychelles-based derivatives exchange, known for pioneering perpetual swap futures in cryptocurrency markets, ranks fourth by 24-hour volume and second by open interest, according to Skew.
