Bitcoin Started Moving in Sync With S&P 500, Volume Dropped, Kraken Says in June Volatility Report
A 31% drop in month-over-month trading volume in June drove bitcoinâs annualized volatility to a six-month low, according to a recent report by the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken.Â
- According to the report, June was the most uneventful month for bitcoin (BTC) trading since February as a lack of market activity brought down trading volume to a four-month low of $36.6 billion.Â Â
- In light of the subdued market and low volatility, bitcoin saw a price drop of 4.4%, the lowest monthly change since August last year.Â
- The report also found that in a reversal of trends from earlier this year, bitcoinâs 30-day correlation with the S&P 500 turned âsubstantially more positiveâ and climbed to 0.65 in late-June.Â
- In the same month, bitcoinâs 30-day correlation with gold slipped below the 1-year average and hit a low of -0.49.Â
- According to the report, bitcoinâs reversal in correlations with gold and S&P 500 made it behave less like a safe-haven asset and more like a traditional financial asset amid a global stock market recovery during June.Â
- The report says market participants for bitcoin should now pay closer attention to the 30-day forward looking volatility index for the S&P 500 (VIX), and that if BTC is going to break the multi-year macro down-trend, it would need to climb above $10,500 and trigger an upward trend.
