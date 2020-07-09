Bitcoin Started Moving in Sync With S&P 500, Volume Dropped, Kraken Says in June Volatility Report

A 31% drop in month-over-month trading volume in June drove bitcoinâs annualized volatility to a six-month low, according to a recent report by the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken.Â

According to the report, June was the most uneventful month for bitcoin (BTC) trading since February as a lack of market activity brought down trading volume to a four-month low of $36.6 billion.Â Â

In light of the subdued market and low volatility, bitcoin saw a price drop of 4.4%, the lowest monthly change since August last year.Â

The report also found that in a reversal of trends from earlier this year, bitcoinâs 30-day correlation with the S&P 500 turned âsubstantially more positiveâ and climbed to 0.65 in late-June.Â

In the same month, bitcoinâs 30-day correlation with gold slipped below the 1-year average and hit a low of -0.49.Â

According to the report, bitcoinâs reversal in correlations with gold and S&P 500 made it behave less like a safe-haven asset and more like a traditional financial asset amid a global stock market recovery during June.Â

The report says market participants for bitcoin should now pay closer attention to the 30-day forward looking volatility index for the S&P 500 (VIX), and that if BTC is going to break the multi-year macro down-trend, it would need to climb above $10,500 and trigger an upward trend.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.