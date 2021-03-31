Bitcoin Stalls Near Resistance; Support Around $54K
Bitcoin (BTC) approached resistance just shy of the $60,000 level during Asia hours. The cryptocurrency continues to consolidate with buyers showing limited strength from support levels.
- Support is around $54,000 on the four-hour chart, which is roughly the midpoint of the month-long consolidation.
- The four-hour relative strength index (RSI) is now overbought, which could encourage some profit-taking towards lower support levels.
- The previous RSI overbought signal on March 13 preceded a roughly 13% drop in BTC from its all-time high around $61,000.
- BTC’s uptrend remains intact on the daily chart with support from oversold bounce at $50,000.
Related Stories
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde Says Digital Euro Should Launch Within Four Years: Report
- Crypto Options Giant Deribit Launches Bitcoin Volatility Index
- UK Crypto Companies Now Have to Submit Financial Crime Reports
- Valid Points: Yes, Front-Running Will Still Exist on Ethereum 2.0
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday
- What Is BitClout? The Social Media Experiment Sparking Controversy on Twitter
- R3 Corda Now Has a Bridge to Public Blockchains With Arrival of Ethereum-Based XDC
- NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties Firm Dapper Labs Raising $250M+ at $2B Valuation: Report