Bitcoin Stalls at $57K Resistance, Lower Support Around $53K

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to struggle after failing to hold an all-time-high around $60,000 over the weekend. On the hourly chart, resistance is around $57,000 with short-term support around $53,000.

Traders continue to experience limited upside intraday, with oversold moves capped around the 50-period volume weighted moving average since the March 15 selloff.

On the daily chart, bitcoin’s uptrend remains intact, although lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI) indicates slowing momentum.

“Short-term momentum remains positive, but far less so than in February,” writes Katie Stockton, managing partner of Fairlead Strategies.

From a long-term perspective, the outlook for bitcoin remains constructive, although drawdowns can be sharp and fast during the late stage of a rally, as seen in the chart below. This suggests tighter stops should be used, especially until short-term trend signals improve.

