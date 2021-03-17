Bitcoin Stalls at $57K Resistance, Lower Support Around $53K
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to struggle after failing to hold an all-time-high around $60,000 over the weekend. On the hourly chart, resistance is around $57,000 with short-term support around $53,000.
- Traders continue to experience limited upside intraday, with oversold moves capped around the 50-period volume weighted moving average since the March 15 selloff.
- On the daily chart, bitcoin’s uptrend remains intact, although lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI) indicates slowing momentum.
- “Short-term momentum remains positive, but far less so than in February,” writes Katie Stockton, managing partner of Fairlead Strategies.
From a long-term perspective, the outlook for bitcoin remains constructive, although drawdowns can be sharp and fast during the late stage of a rally, as seen in the chart below. This suggests tighter stops should be used, especially until short-term trend signals improve.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Drops 3% Ahead of Fed Meeting, Despite Bullish Chart Pattern
- Syndicate, an ‘AngelList for DeFi,’ Raises $1M Seed Round Led by IDEO CoLab Ventures
- Swiss Crypto Firm Bitcoin Suisse Refused Banking License
- Valid Points: Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake May Happen Sooner Than You Think
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.