Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Stalls at $57K Resistance, Lower Support Around $53K

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to struggle after failing to hold an all-time-high around $60,000 over the weekend. On the hourly chart, resistance is around $57,000 with short-term support around $53,000.

  • Traders continue to experience limited upside intraday, with oversold moves capped around the 50-period volume weighted moving average since the March 15 selloff.
  • On the daily chart, bitcoin’s uptrend remains intact, although lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI) indicates slowing momentum.
  • “Short-term momentum remains positive, but far less so than in February,” writes Katie Stockton, managing partner of Fairlead Strategies.

From a long-term perspective, the outlook for bitcoin remains constructive, although drawdowns can be sharp and fast during the late stage of a rally, as seen in the chart below.  This suggests tighter stops should be used, especially until short-term trend signals improve.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular