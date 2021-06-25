Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Stalls at $35K Resistance; Lower Support at $30K

Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of upside exhaustion after approaching resistance near $35,000 on Thursday. The cryptocurrency is still in relief mode after defending support around $30,000 during a volatile week.  

A short-term downtrend should persist into the weekend, although improving momentum could keep buyers active at support. Bitcoin was trading around $33,700 at press time and is down about 5% over the past seven days.

  • Upside remains limited given the downward sloping 50-day moving average, showing added resistance around $40,000.
  • However, the relative strength index (RSI) registered a series of higher lows, which means the two-month downtrend is slowing as buyers return.
  • Bitcoin remains stuck in a range between $30,000 and $40,000 with no clear signs of an ultimate price low. The weekly chart is not yet oversold, meaning sellers remain in control despite short-term relief rallies.

