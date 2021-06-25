Bitcoin Stalls at $35K Resistance; Lower Support at $30K
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of upside exhaustion after approaching resistance near $35,000 on Thursday. The cryptocurrency is still in relief mode after defending support around $30,000 during a volatile week.
A short-term downtrend should persist into the weekend, although improving momentum could keep buyers active at support. Bitcoin was trading around $33,700 at press time and is down about 5% over the past seven days.
- Upside remains limited given the downward sloping 50-day moving average, showing added resistance around $40,000.
- However, the relative strength index (RSI) registered a series of higher lows, which means the two-month downtrend is slowing as buyers return.
- Bitcoin remains stuck in a range between $30,000 and $40,000 with no clear signs of an ultimate price low. The weekly chart is not yet oversold, meaning sellers remain in control despite short-term relief rallies.
Related Stories
- Key Indicator Shows Capital Beginning to Flow Back Into Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Jumps 5% as El Salvador Braces for Crypto Law, $30 E-Wallet Airdrop
- DOJ Charges Crypto Seller With Operating Unlicensed Money Transmitting Business
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Recovery Mode Ahead of Options Expiry
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.