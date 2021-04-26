Bitcoin Stabilizes After Weekend Sell-Off; Resistance Around $58K

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding support above $50,000 after reaching oversold levels last week. The cryptocurrency was trading around $53,400 at press time. The next resistance level is roughly 8% higher, around $58,000.

BTC had a near 5% sell-off around $47,000 on April 25, although buyers were quick to settle prices back above the $50,000 mark.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart registered an oversold reading on April 17 and made a higher low on April 23. This bullish divergence could keep buyers active towards the next level of resistance around $56,000-$58,000.

BTC is attempting to break above a series of lower price highs from April 14, which could stabilize the short-term downtrend.

On the daily chart, BTC held support at the 100-day moving average after the RSI reached oversold levels for the first time since September 2020. The weekly RSI is still receding from extreme overbought levels.

