Bitcoin Spikes to New Record High Over $61K
After a period of drops and consolidation since mid-February, Bitcoin has found its mojo again and soared to new all-time highs.
- In a move starting just after 10:00 a.m. UTC Saturday, the top cryptocurrency by market cap crossed $60,000 for the first time and hours later crossed $61,000 to set a new all-time high of $61,124.86, according to the CoinDesk 20. In recent trading, bitcoin was at $61,119.51, up 7.47% in the last 24 hours.
- “Institutional investment continues to build momentum with Chinese internet firm Meitu the latest to execute a Bitcoin treasury strategy, ” according to Jehan Chu, co-founder and managing partner of Kenetic, a Hong Kong-based trading firm.
- “Further, Beeple’s $69 milllion NFT record demonstrates the true power of crypto, adding curiosity and fuel to the retail fire. Expect volatility but a landing of $100k levels by Q3,” he said.
- The move passed the previous all-time record of around $58,330 set on Feb. 21.
- Since then bitcoin had seen a retreat to as low as $43,000, amid uncertainty in the traditional markets over stimulus expectations and their positive affects on U.S. bond yields.
- Both stocks and cryptocurrencies across the board saw losses and sideways trading in the last several weeks, before rising again in the last 8 days.
- The new high comes two days after President Joe Biden signed a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus program into law that is sending checks for $1,400 to U.S. citizens. According to various media accounts, people have started receiving the checks, which could be another factor in bitcoin’s rise.
- U.S. Treasury yields have climbed back to over 12-month highs in the wake of Biden’s fresh stimulus. This time, however, bitcoin is showing resilience – contrary to last week of February when prices fell by 20% amid rising yields.
- Bitcoin’s quick rise caused the liquidation of over $100 million in short positions in a matter of minutes, according to a tweet from Glassnode co-founder and CTO Rafael Schultze-Kraft.
- The move to $61,000 brought bitcoin’s market cap to $1.14 trillion – not so far below the $1.385 trillion value of Alphabet (Google), according to CompaniesMarketCap.com.
UPDATE (March 13, 11:47 UTC): Added latest price after move over $60,000.
UPDATE (March 13, 20:28 UTC): Added latest price after move over $61,000.
