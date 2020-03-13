US Markets

Bitcoin slumps to lowest in a year as volatility grips

Tom Wilson Reuters
Bitcoin plummeted to its lowest in almost a year on Friday before rebounding sharply, as coronavirus panic selling hit asset classes across global markets. Bitcoin has lost around 60% of its value since Saturday.

In highly volatile trading, bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell over 20% to around $3,850 in overnight trading, its lowest since March last year, before clawing back some of its losses. It was last up 9% at $5,270.

On Thursday, bitcoin suffered its worst daily loss in nearly seven years, losing almost 40% as the rout of major stock markets over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak spread to cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin has lost around 60% of its value since Saturday, underscoring its challenges in becoming a usable currency.

