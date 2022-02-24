Bitcoin slumps to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell to its lowest in a month on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, sparking a sell-off of riskier assets and sending oil past $100 a barrel.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell as much as 7.9% to $34,324, its lowest since Jan. 24, and was last trading down 4.9%. Smaller coins that typically move in tandem with bitcoin also fell, with ether ETH=BTSP losing as much as 10.8%.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Danilo Masoni)

