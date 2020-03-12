Bitcoin slumps as global market turmoil infects cryptocurrencies

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin slumped on Thursday to its lowest in more than two months, with traders citing a sell-off across global markets as fears of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic take hold.

The biggest cryptocurrency fell 8.5% to $7,250, its lowest since Jan. 3. It has lost nearly 20% of its value in the last five days, mirroring sharp losses for assets from stocks to oil.

"We've seen de-risking across all asset markets," said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at London-based crypto firm NKB. "Bitcoin is certainly not immune to that."

(Reporting by Tom Wilson Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; 44-20-7542-4531; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.