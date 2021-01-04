Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP slumped 14% to $27,805 on Monday, losing ground after making dramatic gains over the new year break.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency surged over $30,000 for the first time on Saturday, touched a record high of $34,800 a day later, as investors continued to bet the digital currency was on its way to becoming a mainstream asset.

